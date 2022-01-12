Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes $373,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,776 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,551 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $423,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $73.81. 91,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,575,279. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

