Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROOT. Barclays lowered shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Root stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $722.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. Root has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $25.63.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that Root will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Root by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,493 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Root by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,248,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,547 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Root in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,587,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Root by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 304,933 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Root in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,963,000. 33.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

