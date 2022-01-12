Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 60,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 529,263 shares.The stock last traded at $7.77 and had previously closed at $7.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Get Rover Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $9,372,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,246,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.