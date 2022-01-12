Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.64

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.64 and last traded at $111.84, with a volume of 7129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

The stock has a market cap of $163.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,379,000 after buying an additional 3,718,130 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 79.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,114,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,433,000 after acquiring an additional 936,010 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

