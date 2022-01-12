Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Trading 4.2% Higher

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) traded up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.30 and last traded at $41.97. 23,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,258,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $527,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,865 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,226. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 590,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,702,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,546,000 after acquiring an additional 709,683 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,218,000 after acquiring an additional 798,523 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 236,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 60,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.