RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Down 4%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) fell 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.74. 12,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 690,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 2.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 30,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $172,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,469,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,191. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RPC by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after buying an additional 925,321 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 182,420 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 8.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,385,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

