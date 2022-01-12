RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

RPM International has raised its dividend payment by 17.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. RPM International has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RPM International to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $88.08. RPM International has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. Vertical Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

