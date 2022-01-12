RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
RPM International has raised its dividend payment by 17.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. RPM International has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RPM International to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.
Shares of RPM International stock opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $88.08. RPM International has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33.
In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. Vertical Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.
About RPM International
RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).
