RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 232 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,179.32.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,307.24 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,450.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,432.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

