Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 47,242 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,242 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Cardinal Health worth $13,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

NYSE CAH opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

