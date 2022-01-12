Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,828,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,330 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of VEON worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VEON by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,621,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,639,000 after buying an additional 2,894,836 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in VEON by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,282,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 339,121 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VEON by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,175,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 1,738,046 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in VEON by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,110,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,013,000 after buying an additional 6,079,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in VEON by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,451,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 1,335,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Get VEON alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VEON shares. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

VEON stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.25. VEON Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 30.19%. Research analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON).

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.