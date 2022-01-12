Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.26 Million Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Helen of Troy worth $12,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $228.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $201.02 and a 52-week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

HELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

