Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.02% of Peoples Bancorp worth $12,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

PEBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $937.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $36.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.12.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.