Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,574 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.45% of Kontoor Brands worth $12,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1,358.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 159,268 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4,821.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 236,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

KTB stock opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average is $54.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The business had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KTB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

