Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $14,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 397.4% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 65.0% during the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after buying an additional 907,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDY opened at $428.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $353.82 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.80.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

