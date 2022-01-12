Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Down to $118.09

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $118.09, but opened at $115.65. Ryanair shares last traded at $116.43, with a volume of 3,878 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAAY. Oddo Bhf lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.09 and a 200 day moving average of $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 25.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

