Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.56

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.56 and traded as low as C$1.30. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 231,786 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBB shares. National Bankshares began coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price objective on the stock. Cormark lowered their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.80 to C$3.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$483.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.56.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

