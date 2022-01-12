Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Separately, Aegis reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.22. Sachem Capital has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SACH. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Sachem Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sachem Capital by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 218,099 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 71.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 72,386 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

