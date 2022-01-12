SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $451.00

Shares of SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 451 ($6.12) and traded as low as GBX 451 ($6.12). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($6.12), with a volume of 965,833 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 451 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 423.70. The company has a market cap of £689.54 million and a P/E ratio of 27.84.

About SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH)

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

