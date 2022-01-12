Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) to Issue — Dividend of $0.02 on January 28th

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.
Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.07.
Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
SAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.