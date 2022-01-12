Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) to Issue — Dividend of $0.02 on January 28th

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandstorm Gold stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

SAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.