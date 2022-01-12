Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sanofi’s Dupixent has become the key top-line driver for Sanofi. With outside U.S. revenues accelerating and multiple approvals for new indications expected in the near future, its sales are expected to be higher. Sanofi possesses a leading vaccine operation, which has become the primary top-line driver. Its R&D pipeline is strong. Several data read-outs are expected in 2022. It has also launched several new drugs in the past couple of years and is expanding its pipeline through M&A deals. However, headwinds include weak performance of the Diabetes unit and generic competition for many drugs. COVID-19 has resulted in a slowdown in new patient starts of some drugs. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past one year. Estimates have declined ahead of Q4 earnings. Sanofi has a mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNY. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,485. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.24. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,371,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,559 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,164 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,676 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sanofi by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

