Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Up 5.3%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 259,835 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 184,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a market cap of C$99.07 million and a P/E ratio of -37.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.39.

Get Santacruz Silver Mining alerts:

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.39 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Zimapan mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.