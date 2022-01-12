Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Critical Review

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Sasol alerts:

This table compares Sasol and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A VAALCO Energy 28.26% 26.79% 12.15%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sasol and VAALCO Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 0 0 2 0 3.00 VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

VAALCO Energy has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.63%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Sasol.

Volatility & Risk

Sasol has a beta of 3.45, indicating that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sasol and VAALCO Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $14.29 billion 0.78 $588.89 million N/A N/A VAALCO Energy $67.18 million 3.41 -$48.18 million $0.74 5.22

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Sasol on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa. The Chemicals segment includes the marketing and sales of all chemical products in Africa, America and Eurasia. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.