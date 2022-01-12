Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Raises Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Saul Centers has increased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of BFS opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Saul Centers has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75.

BFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

In related news, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $102,153.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,859. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Saul Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Saul Centers by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

