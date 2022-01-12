Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 22.1% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 23.1% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.0% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 46,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.61 and a 200-day moving average of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

