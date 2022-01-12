Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 14,513 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.