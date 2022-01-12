Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 3,281 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,186,355,000 after buying an additional 676,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,445,516,000 after buying an additional 1,433,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,145,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,157,152,000 after buying an additional 1,196,435 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,395,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $65.06. 61,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,299,292. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $144.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average of $62.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -90.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

