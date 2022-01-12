Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,530 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,506 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.08.

Shares of Square stock opened at $149.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.29. The company has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

