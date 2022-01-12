Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.92. 7,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,355. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,162,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,190,000 after buying an additional 22,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after buying an additional 433,188 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,307,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,673,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,297,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,401,000 after buying an additional 166,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,582,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.