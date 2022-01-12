Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Receives $73.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCOTF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scout24 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Scout24 from €80.00 ($90.91) to €73.00 ($82.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scout24 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Scout24 alerts:

SCOTF remained flat at $$69.93 on Friday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.