Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 6.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in NewMarket by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NewMarket by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in NewMarket by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 13.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEU opened at $357.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.58 and its 200-day moving average is $336.52. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $297.29 and a 1-year high of $429.49.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $622.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

