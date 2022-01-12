Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 25.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 30.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 377.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after acquiring an additional 101,869 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 16.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at $883,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $193.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.47 and a 52-week high of $202.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.73.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.