Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,755 shares of company stock worth $7,682,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

