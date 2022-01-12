Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 221,128 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,735,000 after purchasing an additional 196,370 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNL. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

