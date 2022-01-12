Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 226 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRG. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PROG during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in PROG during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PROG by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in PROG during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRG opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

