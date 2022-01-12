Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 321 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

