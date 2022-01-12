Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Essent Group by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Essent Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Shares of ESNT opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

