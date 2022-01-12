Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARYE. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth $988,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARYE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

