Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.47 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 18,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,881.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 1,150,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,321,000 after buying an additional 1,092,806 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FXI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,742,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

