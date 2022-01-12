Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth $970,000.

NASDAQ DISA remained flat at $$9.83 during trading on Wednesday. 582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,367. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

