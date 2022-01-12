Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JUGG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. 13,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,900. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

