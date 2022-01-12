SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Trading Up 2.6%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 6,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,043,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in SelectQuote by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 358,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 198,879 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in SelectQuote by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 101,637 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 68,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

