Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $86.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Semtech stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $81.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,615. Semtech has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.79.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,491 shares of company stock worth $2,344,713 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 231.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 853,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 156.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,126,000 after buying an additional 517,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after buying an additional 502,872 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,329,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 47.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,227,000 after acquiring an additional 411,081 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

