SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) COO Sells $2,690,544.48 in Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $2,690,544.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Nicholas Warner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 9th, Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $2,951,020.02.
NYSE S traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.99. 3,775,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,918. SentinelOne Inc has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $78.53.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after buying an additional 326,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
S has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.
See Also: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.