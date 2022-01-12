SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) COO Sells $2,690,544.48 in Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $2,690,544.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nicholas Warner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $2,951,020.02.

NYSE S traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.99. 3,775,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,918. SentinelOne Inc has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after buying an additional 326,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

