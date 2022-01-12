Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Position Trimmed by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,405,231 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Seres Therapeutics worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,829. The firm has a market cap of $786.21 million, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $29.90.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

