SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,055 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 519.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 18.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $90.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average is $77.90. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 142.92 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.