SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 25,707 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4,590.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $112,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of RKT stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $43.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.73.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
