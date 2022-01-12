SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 25,707 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4,590.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $112,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

