SG Americas Securities LLC Has $750,000 Stock Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $1,010,745.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total value of $319,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,956 shares of company stock worth $4,836,591 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRTX. Mizuho upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

KRTX stock opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.75. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.84 and a fifty-two week high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.