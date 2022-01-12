SG Americas Securities LLC Has $763,000 Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,830,222 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $2.89.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.