SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 653.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Andersons worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Andersons by 17.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $2,893,627.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,654 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $144,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,891 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,851 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.02. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

