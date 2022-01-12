SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $736,000 in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Anika Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42. The company has a market cap of $498.22 million, a PE ratio of -84.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.12. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANIK. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.